Brand-New Chick-fil-A Location Opens In Huntington Station

Nicole Valinote
Chick-fil-A has opened a brand-new location in Huntington Station.
Chick-fil-A has opened a brand-new location on Long Island.

The new restaurant in Huntington Station opened its doors at 200 East Jericho Turnpike on Thursday, Dec. 8, representatives said. 

Noah Levy, who was born in Huntington, was selected as the independent franchised owner and operator of the restaurant.

“I’m excited to return to my hometown and continue making a positive influence on the community as the Operator of Chick-fil-A Huntington,” Levy said in the announcement. “I strive to inspire a culture of care and excellence by providing a fun and safe place to work, visit and enjoy delicious food.” 

According to Chick-fil-A, the new eatery brings about 110 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

The eatery's hours are set for 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 

