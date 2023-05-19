Bribery Scheme: East Islip Ex-Cop Sentenced

Micheal Perri, aged 34, of East Islip, was sentenced on Thursday, May 18 to 33 months in prison for his role in the plot, according to the US District Attorney’s Office.

According to the court filings, Perri took over a tow truck and automobile repair business after he retired from the NYPD. He had been assigned to the 107th Precinct in Queens.

Beginning in May 2020, Perri orchestrated a scheme by bribing two active 107th Precinct officers, 44-year-old James Davneiro​​ of Bayside, and 40-year-old Giancarlo Osma of Deer Park, to use their position as officers to help Perri’s own business.

Per the scheme, Davneiro and Osma would respond to car accidents and direct the damaged vehicles to Perri’s business, instead of using the systems the NYPD has in place to ensure no automobile or towing business receives favored treatment.

Davneiro and Osma bypassed the system, which requires NYPD officers to use a computer system to randomly select an appropriate towing company to respond to the scene (named the Directed Accident Response Program, or DARP).

Perri paid the two active officers more than $50,000 in bribes for them to direct all accidents to his business.

From May 2020 to May 2021, Davneiro and Osma directed 73 cars damaged in accidents to Perri’s business, earning him over $150,000.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to use interstate facilities to commit bribery in November 2022.

On top of the $158,000 he has paid the government in forfeiture, Perri was sentenced to pay an additional $25,000 fine.

