Bimmer, RV Among Vehicles Up For Grabs At Suffolk County Police Impound Auction

If you’re in the market for a new whip, this auction’s for you.

<p>Several vehicles up for grabs at a Suffolk County Police Department auction planned for Saturday, Dec. 2.&nbsp;</p>

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold its next property auction on Saturday, Dec. 2 – and this time impounded vehicles will take center stage.

More than 90 lots will be auctioned off, including sedans, SUVs, and at least one motorhome.

Those looking to get a jump on winter weather prep can also snag a utility truck with a snowplow already attached.

All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is.

The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine at the department’s impound lot, located in Westhampton at 100 Old Country Road.

A preview of vehicles will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1.

More information can be found on the department’s website

More information can be found on the department's website

