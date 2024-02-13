Big Win: $50K Powerball Tickets Sold At Holtsville Store

Chiefs fans aren’t the only winners coming out of this weekend, according to New York Lottery officials.

Multiple third-place-winning Powerball tickets, worth $50,000 each, were sold in the state for the Saturday, Feb. 10 drawing in Suffolk and Westchester counties:

Waverly Express Mart, located at 1106 Waverly Avenue in Holtsville

7-Eleven, located at 112 Route 100 in Somers

A third ticket, worth the same amount, was sold in Manhattan at a newsstand in midtown.

Winning Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, with the red Powerball drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion to support education throughout the state.

