Big Win: $50K Powerball Tickets Sold At Holtsville Store

Three people are each tens of thousands of dollars richer after winning Powerball tickets were sold in stores on Long Island and in Westchester.

According to lottery officials, three winning Powerball tickets were sold in New York State, including one each on Long Island and in Westchester County.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/kenziem
Sophie Grieser
Chiefs fans aren’t the only winners coming out of this weekend, according to New York Lottery officials.

Multiple third-place-winning Powerball tickets, worth $50,000 each, were sold in the state for the Saturday, Feb. 10 drawing in Suffolk and Westchester counties:

  • Waverly Express Mart, located at 1106 Waverly Avenue in Holtsville
  • 7-Eleven, located at 112 Route 100 in Somers

A third ticket, worth the same amount, was sold in Manhattan at a newsstand in midtown.

Winning Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, with the red Powerball drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion to support education throughout the state. 

