Basement Burglar Busted Inside Remsenburg Home, Police

The incident happened Friday, March 15, at a residence in the hamlet of Remsenburg.

Southampton Town Police said the homeowner called 911 at around 2:15 p.m. saying he came home to find a man at the bottom of his basement steps.

When he asked the intruder what he was doing there, the man said he would call his boss. The suspect then left the home and drove away.

Detectives identified the culprit as 36-year-old Louis Zangla, of Coram. Zangla was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of burglary tools.

According to state records, he was previously convicted of second-degree burglary in Suffolk County in June 2014.

