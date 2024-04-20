Barricaded Suspect Apprehended After Hours-Long Standoff, Southampton Machete Stabbing

Just before 3:10 p.m. on Friday, April 19 officers responded to a residence in Riverside after receiving a 911 call reporting a man was assaulting another man with machete, according to Southampton Town Police Detective Sgt. Lisa Costa.

Upon arrival, police found a 24-year-old man covered in blood suffering from a head wound.

Police tended to his wound until Flanders Ambulance arrived and transported him to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The subject with the machete barricaded himself in a residence located on Pine Street.

The Southampton Town Emergency Service Unit, New York State Police, and Hostage Negotiators from both departments responded to the scene.

Southampton Town PD detectives worked with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to obtain and effect a search warrant for the residence.

Just after 11:30 p.m., Adonias Estrada-Sinay, age 35, of Riverside, was arrested and charged with:

Assault,

Menacing,

Criminal possession of a weapon.

Estrada-Sinay was held overnight and brought to Southampton Town Court for arraignment.

He was remanded him to jail on $50,000 bail.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the Southampton Town PD detectives at 631-702-2230, or the Department's Crime Hotline at 631-728- 3454. All calls will be kept confidential.

