Robbery Update: Suspect Nabbed After Targeting Selden Chase Branch

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery on Long Island.

<p>Chase bank on Middle Country Road in Selden.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
by Michael Mashburn & Joe Lombardi

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at a Chase bank in Selden, located on Middle Country Road.

Suffolk County Police said the robber told a teller that he had a weapon and handed the employee a note demanding cash.

The teller complied and the suspect fled.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, police announced that 51-year-old Joseph Amorosa, of Selden, has been apprehended in connection with the robbery.

He is charged with one count of robbery and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Amorosa was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Dec. 15. 

