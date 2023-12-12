Fair 40°

Suspect At Large After Bank Robbery In Selden

A suspect is on the loose after a bank robbery on Long Island.

Chase bank on Middle Country Road in Selden.

A man entered Chase Bank in Selden, located at 999 Middle Country Road, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, verbally implied to an employee he had a weapon, and handed the teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. 

The teller complied and the suspect fled.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

