Armed Duo Barges Into Rented Home In Westhampton, Steals Cash, Phones: Police

The incident happened at around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, in Westhampton, at a property on Summit Boulevard.

Southampton Town Police said three people were renting the home for a week when two masked men entered and brandished handguns.

The duo then demanded everyone’s cash and cell phones before driving off in a dark colored vehicle.

One of the victims got in his car and chased the men before crashing into another car. Nobody was injured in either the crash or robbery.

No arrests had been made as of Friday evening, Nov. 3.

Police described the suspects as Black men wearing dark colored clothing and masks.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Department at 631-702-2230.

