Alleged Drunk Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash Killing 25-Year-Old In Huntington

Leo Flores-Gracias, age 26, of Huntington Station, was formally arraigned on aggravated vehicular manslaughter and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the death of Marlon Nunez-Cuellar.
According to prosecutors, Flores-Gracias and three others left a party in Huntington at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, where they had been drinking alcohol.
Earlier Report: Fatal DWI Crash: 23-Year-Old Huntington Station Resident ID'd As Victim In West Hills
He was speeding northbound on Sweet Hollow Road when he lost control and crashed head-on into a southbound car, prosecutors said.
The impact left his passenger, Nunez-Cuellar, seriously injured. The Huntington Station resident later died at Plainview Hospital.
Nobody else was injured in the crash.
When police arrived, they determined that Flores-Gracias was intoxicated and arrested him.
In court Tuesday, he was arraigned on the following charges:
- Aggravated vehicular manslaughter (felony)
- Manslaughter (felony)
- Aggravated driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)
- Two counts of driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)
- Reckless driving (misdemeanor)
If convicted of the top count, Flores-Gracias faces up to 25 years in prison.
He is due back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
