Alleged Drunk Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash Killing 25-Year-Old In Huntington

An accused drunk driver in a deadly Long Island crash that killed his 25-year-old passenger could face decades in prison if convicted.

Sweet Hollow Road, south of Chichester Road, in West Hills.
Michael Mashburn
Leo Flores-Gracias, age 26, of Huntington Station, was formally arraigned on aggravated vehicular manslaughter and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the death of Marlon Nunez-Cuellar.

According to prosecutors, Flores-Gracias and three others left a party in Huntington at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, where they had been drinking alcohol.

He was speeding northbound on Sweet Hollow Road when he lost control and crashed head-on into a southbound car, prosecutors said.

The impact left his passenger, Nunez-Cuellar, seriously injured. The Huntington Station resident later died at Plainview Hospital.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

When police arrived, they determined that Flores-Gracias was intoxicated and arrested him.

In court Tuesday, he was arraigned on the following charges:

  • Aggravated vehicular manslaughter (felony)
  • Manslaughter (felony)
  • Aggravated driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)
  • Two counts of driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)
  • Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

If convicted of the top count, Flores-Gracias faces up to 25 years in prison. 

He is due back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 25. 

