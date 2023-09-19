Alleged Drunk Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash Killing 25-Year-Old In Huntington

Leo Flores-Gracias, age 26, of Huntington Station, was formally arraigned on aggravated vehicular manslaughter and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the death of Marlon Nunez-Cuellar.

According to prosecutors, Flores-Gracias and three others left a party in Huntington at around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, where they had been drinking alcohol.

He was speeding northbound on Sweet Hollow Road when he lost control and crashed head-on into a southbound car, prosecutors said.

The impact left his passenger, Nunez-Cuellar, seriously injured. The Huntington Station resident later died at Plainview Hospital.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

When police arrived, they determined that Flores-Gracias was intoxicated and arrested him.

In court Tuesday, he was arraigned on the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular manslaughter (felony)

Manslaughter (felony)

Aggravated driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Two counts of driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

If convicted of the top count, Flores-Gracias faces up to 25 years in prison.

He is due back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

