New Update: Brentwood 15-Year-Old Missing For Days Located

A 15-year-old Long Island girl who was missing for several days has been located.

Sindy Alvarez, of Brentwood, had last been seen at around 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Brentwood, at the Wendy’s restaurant on Wicks Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

On Tuesday, May 16, police announced that the teen had been found and was unharmed.

Original story:

Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a 15-year-old Long Island girl who’s been missing for over three days.

Sindy Alvarez, of Brentwood, was last seen at around 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Brentwood, at the Wendy’s restaurant on Wicks Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

She is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

Alvarez is described as white, 5 feet tall and 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6410 or call 911.

