Accused Check Fraudster Escapes Police Custody Outside Riverhead Walmart

Suffolk County Police were called to the Riverhead Walmart, located on Old Country Road, at around 9 p.m. Friday, May 10 for a man who was reportedly trying to cash a US Department of Treasury check with a fraudulent passport ID card.

When officers arrived, the suspect attempted to run away from the store but was apprehended and detained by police. However, a short time later he managed to slip into a waiting vehicle and flee the scene.

Following an investigation by Riverhead PD’s Detective Division, officers arrested 34-year-old Michael Richards, of Elmont, on suspicion of the following:

Identity theft (felony)

Criminal possession of a forged instrument (felony)

Obstructing governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Investigators asked anyone with information in the case to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.