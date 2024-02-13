Snow Fog 33°

$50K Win: Second Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Suffolk County Store

Just days after one Long Islander won tens of thousands, a second winning ticket worth the same amount has been announced.

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Stop &amp; Shop in East Hampton, lottery officials said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
The third-place-winning Powerball ticket, worth $50,000, was sold in East Hampton for the Monday, Feb. 12 drawing, according to lottery officials.

It was sold at the Stop & Shop located at 67 Newtown Lane. 

The news comes just a day after another winning ticket, also a Powerball, was sold in Suffolk County for the Saturday, Feb. 10 drawing.

Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, with the red Powerball drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion to support education throughout the state. 

