30-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In Jamesport

The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. Monday, June 19 in Jamesport, on Sound Avenue near Pier Avenue.

An investigation by the Riverhead Town Police Department found that a 30-year-old Riverhead man was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a Ford pickup truck driving eastbound.

The victim, who police did not name pending notification of family, was taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and called 911. He is not expected to face criminal charges, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

