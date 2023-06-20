Fair 71°

SHARE

30-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In Jamesport

A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car on Long Island.

A 30-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck on Sound Avenue in Jamesport early Monday morning, June 19.
A 30-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck on Sound Avenue in Jamesport early Monday morning, June 19. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. Monday, June 19 in Jamesport, on Sound Avenue near Pier Avenue.

An investigation by the Riverhead Town Police Department found that a 30-year-old Riverhead man was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a Ford pickup truck driving eastbound.

The victim, who police did not name pending notification of family, was taken by ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and called 911. He is not expected to face criminal charges, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE