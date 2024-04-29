Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

21-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Crash Seriously Injures Woman In Bay Shore

A man has been charged with drunk driving after a woman was seriously injured in a Long Island crash.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in Bay Shore.

A 21-year-old was driving a 2014 Chrysler 300 northbound on Fifth Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto Fairtown Road, causing a southbound 2020 Kawasaki motorcycle to crash into his vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old Central Islip woman, was airlifted via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

John Hernandez-Hernandez, age 21, of Bay Shore, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. 

He is being held at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, April 29.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

