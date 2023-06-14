15-Year-Old Brentwood Boy Reported Missing

Garrett Benz, age 15, was last seen leaving his Brentwood home, located on Crooked Hill Road, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, according to Suffolk County Police.

Benz is described as a white male, 6-feet-1-inch tall and approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8352 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.