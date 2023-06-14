Overcast 69°

15-Year-Old Brentwood Boy Reported Missing

Police are asking for help in locating a 15-year-old Long Island boy who was reported missing.

Garrett Benz, age 15, was last seen leaving his Brentwood home, located on Crooked Hill Road, at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, according to Suffolk County Police.

Benz is described as a white male, 6-feet-1-inch tall and approximately 130 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8352 or call 911.

