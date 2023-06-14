Overcast 69°

Police Search For Missing Teen Last Seen In Brentwood

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Long Island teenager.

Garrett Benz, aged 15, was last seen in Brentwood on the evening of Tuesday, June 13, police said. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Brentwood resident Garrett Benz, aged 15, went missing on Tuesday, June 13 at approximately 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

He was last seen leaving his home on Crooked Hill Road.

Benz is six-foot-one and weighs approximately 130 pounds, police said.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding Benz’s whereabouts is urged to call Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911.

