Police Search For Missing Teen Last Seen In Brentwood

Brentwood resident Garrett Benz, aged 15, went missing on Tuesday, June 13 at approximately 7 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

He was last seen leaving his home on Crooked Hill Road.

Benz is six-foot-one and weighs approximately 130 pounds, police said.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding Benz’s whereabouts is urged to call Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911.

