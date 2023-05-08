$10K Winning Ticket Sold At West Islip Store

The winning ticket, worth $10,352.50, was part of the Take 5 Midday drawing on Saturday, May 6, was sold at the West Islip OM Popular C&G, located at 522 Union Boulevard, the NY Lottery announced.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with drawings televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

According to lottery officials, a lottery draw prize can be claimed for up to a year from the date of the drawing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.