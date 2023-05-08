Fair 71°

$10K Winning Ticket Sold At West Islip Store

One lucky person was sold a winning lottery ticket at a Long Island shop, lottery officials said.

A top-prize ticket was sold at a West Islip convenience store, lottery officials announced after the Take 5 drawing on Saturday, May 6.
Sophie Grieser
The winning ticket, worth $10,352.50, was part of the Take 5 Midday drawing on Saturday, May 6, was sold at the West Islip OM Popular C&G, located at 522 Union Boulevard, the NY Lottery announced.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with drawings televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

According to lottery officials, a lottery draw prize can be claimed for up to a year from the date of the drawing. 

