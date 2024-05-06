Sun River Health Receives Nyspha Award

Hosted by the New York State Public Health Association (NYSPHA) annually, the Public Health Partnership Conference is designed for public health leaders, clinicians, academic staff, county health officials, and state health employees to gather together for education sessions, networking, and sharing ideas around promoting and protecting public health. The New York State Public Health Association, an affiliate of the American Public Health Association, advocates for policies at the national, state, and regional levels that support equity in health status and an end to health disparities for all.

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 48 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 45 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

