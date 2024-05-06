Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Sponsored Content

This article is part of a paid Content Partnership with the advertiser, Sun River Health. Daily Voice has no involvement in the writing of the article and the statements and opinions contained in it are solely those of the advertiser.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Sun River Health Receives Nyspha Award

On Wednesday, May 1, Roberta Kelly, FNP-BC, CIC, Sun River Health Chief Nursing Officer & Senior Vice President, received the Outstanding Contribution for Public Health Organizational Service Award on behalf of Sun River Health at the New York State Public Health Association’s 2024 Public Health Partnership Conference in Saratoga Springs. This prestigious award recognizes a public health organization that has excelled in providing vital services to New Yorkers in need.

Roberta Kelly, FNP-BC, CIC receiving the award on behalf of Sun River Health

Roberta Kelly, FNP-BC, CIC receiving the award on behalf of Sun River Health

Photo Credit: Sun River Health
Daily Voice
Content Partner: Sun River Health

Hosted by the New York State Public Health Association (NYSPHA) annually, the Public Health Partnership Conference is designed for public health leaders, clinicians, academic staff, county health officials, and state health employees to gather together for education sessions, networking, and sharing ideas around promoting and protecting public health. The New York State Public Health Association, an affiliate of the American Public Health Association, advocates for policies at the national, state, and regional levels that support equity in health status and an end to health disparities for all.

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 48 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 45 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

sunriver.org

This article is part of a paid Content Partnership with the advertiser, Sun River Health. Daily Voice has no involvement in the writing of the article and the statements and opinions contained in it are solely those of the advertiser.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share

Tags

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE