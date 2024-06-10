Skin Safety Tips

Care for your skin.

Overexposure to the sun can result in health complications, including skin cancer. Remember these sun safety tips as you and your family spend time outside this summer:

Take extra precaution between 10am and 4pm, when the sun is at its strongest

Apply sunscreen liberally and evenly over all exposed areas of your body

Look for sunscreens that provide an SPF of at least 15



For children, look for an SPF of 30 or higher



Reapply after swimming or heavy perspiration

Wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses with UV protection

Keep children under six months out of the sun completely

Remember that UV rays bounce off concrete, sand, and water

Do not use sun tanning beds

Always try to stay in the shade

What about vitamin D?

Vitamin D is necessary for a healthy diet. It helps maintain strong bones and teeth, and helps to prevent certain cancers, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

A common misconception is that the best source of vitamin D is unprotected exposure to UV rays. There are much safer, more effective ways of getting your daily requirement without putting yourself at risk for skin cancer. Introduce foods rich in vitamin D to your diet, including most fish and eggs, and foods fortified with vitamin D like milk, cereal, bread, and yogurt.

What you need to know.

Skin safety is important at all ages and in all kinds of weather. UV rays can be just as strong on cloudy or hazy days as sunny ones. Always take extra precautions with your children, as they receive three times the sun exposure as adults on average. So, remember to put your skin safety first this summer!