Sun River Health Expert Talks Knee Pain

Causes and Symptoms

Knee pain is usually either the result of an injury, such as an ACL injury, a fracture, or torn meniscus, or a medical condition, like arthritis. The location and severity of knee pain may vary, depending on the cause. Signs and symptoms include:

Swelling and stiffness in the knee

Redness and warmth to the touch

Weakness or instability

Popping or crunching noises

Inability to fully straighten the knee

Another underlying cause could be patellofemoral pain syndrome, a general term that refers to pain that arises between the kneecap (patella) and thighbone (femur). This is very common in athletes, including recreational athletes, and older adults who may have dislocated a kneecap.

Risk Factors

There are several things that may increase your risk of having knee pain, including:

Increased stress on knee joints due to being overweight

A lack of muscle strength and flexibility

Certain sports, including basketball, soccer, skating, lacrosse, and downhill skiing

Exercising without proper and regular stretching

Having had a previous knee injury

Having even a minor knee injury makes it far more likely you will have similar injuries in the future if left untreated.

What You Need to Know

To prevent knee pain, or keep it from getting worse, listen to your body. If you’re feeling any pain after exercising or playing a sport, try a switch to swimming, water aerobics, or another low-impact activity at least a few days per week.

Always see your doctor or visit Sun River Health Urgent Care if the pain is persistent, you can’t fully flex or bear weight on your knee, or if you notice any swelling or instability. We’re here to keep those knees in good shape and get you back on your feet!