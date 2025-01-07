Sun River Health Expert Offers Information On Pneumonia

Prevention

The number one action step to help you prevent getting pneumonia is to get your flu shot every year. Seasonal influenza is a common cause of pneumonia, so getting your flu shot is a great way to help prevent it. It’s also important to remember to wash your hands frequently, especially after blowing your nose, using the bathroom, and before preparing or eating food.

Being aware of your general health is a great preventive measure. Be sure to get plenty of rest, eat well, and exercise regularly to help prevent you from getting sick from viruses and respiratory infections. Since pneumonia often follows respiratory infections, be aware of any symptoms that linger for more than a few days. Of course, not smoking dramatically reduces your risk of getting pneumonia, as tobacco damages the ability of your lungs to fight off infection. If you do smoke, talk to your doctor about getting the pneumococcal vaccine.

Recovery Tips

If you’ve already been diagnosed with pneumonia, the following at-home steps can help you recover and avoid any complications.

Be sure to get lots of rest and drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration

Take care of your cough if it is making it hard for you to rest. Coughing is one way your body gets rid of infection, so only try and stop it if it’s severe enough to make breathing difficult, cause vomiting, or prevent rest

Talk with your doctor about taking something to help reduce your fever. Remember to be safe with medicines, and read and follow all instructions on the label

Your doctor may want to see you again after a week or so of treatment to be sure that you’re getting better. Be sure to call your health care provider if you’re not feeling better, if your cough is getting worse, or if you have other symptoms, like shortness of breath, fever, weakness, or feeling faint.

What You Need to Know

Even though pneumonia often clears up in two to three weeks, it can also become more serious, especially for older adults, babies, and people dealing with other illnesses. Visit Sun River Health Urgent Care or talk to your doctor if you are experiencing symptoms such as coughing up mucus, fever, or shortness of breath.