Sun River Health Opens New Health Center In New Rochelle With Ribbon Cutting On December 8

Located at 14 Lawton Street, this state-of-the-art health center brings the high-quality primary and preventive care that Sun River Health has been providing throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island for over 45 years to the New Rochelle community. All are welcome to receive care at Sun River Health, regardless of health insurance, citizenship status, or ability to pay.

A tour will be given after the ribbon cutting, offering attendees an opportunity to get a closer look at the health center, meet the site’s dedicated team of health care professionals, and learn more about the services offered.

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 48 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 45 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

sunriver.org