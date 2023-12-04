Fair 48°

SHARE

Sponsored Content

This article is part of a paid Content Partnership with the advertiser, Sun River Health. Daily Voice has no involvement in the writing of the article and the statements and opinions contained in it are solely those of the advertiser.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Sun River Health Opens New Health Center In New Rochelle With Ribbon Cutting On December 8

Sun River Health will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at their new health center known as Sun River Health New Rochelle on Friday, December 8. Refreshments will be served at 2pm, with remarks and the ribbon cutting following at 2:30pm. Press and the public are welcome.

<p>Sun River Health New Rochelle will open this month.</p>

Sun River Health New Rochelle will open this month.

 Photo Credit: Sun River Health
by Sun River Health
Content Partner: Sun River Health

Located at 14 Lawton Street, this state-of-the-art health center brings the high-quality primary and preventive care that Sun River Health has been providing throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island for over 45 years to the New Rochelle community. All are welcome to receive care at Sun River Health, regardless of health insurance, citizenship status, or ability to pay.

A tour will be given after the ribbon cutting, offering attendees an opportunity to get a closer look at the health center, meet the site’s dedicated team of health care professionals, and learn more about the services offered.

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 48 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 45 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

sunriver.org

This article is part of a paid Content Partnership with the advertiser, Sun River Health. Daily Voice has no involvement in the writing of the article and the statements and opinions contained in it are solely those of the advertiser.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE