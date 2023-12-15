Sun River Health Hosts Ribbon Cutting At New Rochelle Health Center

Moderated by Sun River Health Executive VP & Chief Operating Officer Allie Dubois, the standing-room-only celebration included remarks from Sun River Health staff including Nalini Purvis, Wilfredo Morel, and Dr. Dan Miller, a longtime resident of New Rochelle. Dr. Maria Gbur, who was able to speak between patient appointments, introduced site staff to the crowd. Allie thanked the many teams who have worked for years to bring the vision of a New Rochelle site to fruition, and the ribbon cutting by Congressman Bowman was met by cheers and applause.

Located at 14 Lawton Street, this state-of-the-art health center brings the high-quality primary and preventive care that Sun River Health has been providing throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island for over 45 years to the New Rochelle community. All are welcome to receive care at Sun River Health, regardless of health insurance, citizenship status, or ability to pay.

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 48 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after more than 45 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

