Ramp Closures: I-84, Taconic State Parkway To Be Affected In East Fishkill, LaGrangeville

A series of ramp closures along Interstate 84 and the Taconic State Parkway will affect traffic for two nights in the Hudson Valley. 

Several ramps in Dutchess County, including Exit 52 on I-84 in East Fishkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
The closures, which will occur on both Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6 between 7 p.m, and 5 a.m., will affect the following ramps in Dutchess County: 

  • The eastbound and westbound ramps from Exit 52 on I-84 to the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill;
  • The northbound and southbound ramps between Exit 37 on the Taconic State Parkway to Interstate 84 in East Fishkill;
  • The northbound and southbound ramps between Exit 47 on the Taconic State Parkway to State Route 55 in LaGrangeville;
  • The southbound ramp on the Taconic State Parkway at Taste of New York in LaGrangeville.

Commuters are asked to follow the posted detours if they encounter the closures, which are to facilitate paving work. 

