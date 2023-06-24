Ramp Closure Alert: I-84 Construction Work To Cause Detours In East Fishkill, Lagraneville

Commuters can expect detours on I-84 and Taconic State Parkway from Sunday, June 25, through Thursday, June 29, while construction teams complete paving work, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The following ramps along I-84 and the Taconic State Parkway will be closed during the above dates, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound ramps to Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in the Town of East Fishkill

Taconic State Parkway northbound and southbound ramps to Exit 37 (Interstate 84) in the Town of East Fishkill

Taconic State Parkway northbound and southbound ramps at Exit 47 (State Route 55) in the Town of LaGrangeville

Taconic State Parkway southbound ramp at Taste of New York in the Town of LaGrangeville

Drivers are told to follow posted detours and urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Speeding fines are doubled in work zones, and two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver's license suspension.

For up-to-date travel information, click here to visit NY511.

