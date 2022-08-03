Missing Local Woman Found Dead Following Taconic Parkway Crash In East Fishkill

A Hudson Valley woman who was reported missing by her family was located off the Taconic State Park in a small body of water, the victim of a car crash.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Katherine M. Garcia was reported missing to the state police by her family, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Garcia, age 23, of New Windsor, was reportedly last seen by friends on the night of Saturday, July 30, at a residence in the town of Beekman, Hicks said.

While searching for her, a vehicle was located off the roadway in a small body of water off of the Taconic State Parkway near Exit 37 in the town of East Fishkill, he added.

Garcia, the sole occupant in the vehicle, was found dead inside, Hicks said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

A visitation will be held at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial is to be held at St. Patrick's Church in Newburgh on Thursday, August 4 at 1 p.m., with entombment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.

