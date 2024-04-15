The incident occurred in Dutchess County on I-84 and the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge around 8 a.m., Monday, April 15.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, the bridge was closed for approximately 45 minutes for state police to clear the bridge and detain the protestors.

During the protest, traffic was backed up on I-84 in Dutchess County from East Fishkill to the bridge.

Hicks said the protesters caused no injuries or crashes.

All 15 arrested were charged with disorderly conduct and trespass, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

