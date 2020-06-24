ID Released For 16-Year-Old Victim In Fatal Poughkeepsie Shooting

A teen who died after being shot while walking along a Dutchess County street with a friend has been identified.

Frederick Wells, 16, of the City of Poughkeepsie, was shot around 10: 33 p.m., Saturday, June 20, in the City of Poughkeepsie, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

Officers responding to a 911 call to the area of North Bridge Street and Charles Street found Wells shot, and another 16-year-old teen stabbed, Clark said.

Wells was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The stabbing victim was transported to another hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound to his back, the lieutenant said.

The stabbing victim told officers the two were walking when he was stabbed in the back. He then began running and heard several gunshots, Clark said.

The teen ran up to a house and asked for help. He could not identify who stabbed him or shot Wells.

Anyone with information on this murder and stabbing is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

To date there have been three homicides in the Poughkeepsie, with two by guns. There have also been six additional shootings and 19 stabbings so far this year.

