Teen Fatally Shot, Another Stabbed Hours After Separate Poughkeepsie Shooting Hospitalizes Two

One teenager was shot and killed and another stabbed in incidents that occurred after two people were hospitalized after being shot earlier in the day in the City of Poughkeepsie.

On Saturday, June 20 at around 10:30 p.m., City 911 received a call reporting shots fired in the area of North Bridge Street and Charles Street.

At 10:38 p.m. City 911 received a call reporting a person stabbed in the area of 206 Mill Street.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy shot and another 16-year-old male stabbed in the area of North Bridge and Charles Streets, according to City of Poughkeepsie Police.

The shooting victim was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The stabbing victim was transported to VBH with a serious but non-life threatening stab wound to his back.

The stabbing victim reported he and the shooting victim were walking in the area of North Bridge and Charles Street when he felt himself get stabbed in the back, police said.

He began running and heard several gunshots. He ran up to a house, then returned and found his friend shot. He could not identify who stabbed him or shot his friend, said police.

Earlier on Saturday, two 26-year-olds were hospitalized after being shot while inside a car.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. when the two were leaving a gathering at 194 Cottage Street in their car when they heard what they thought were firecrackers, City of Poughkeepsie Police said.

The driver realized she had been shot through her right hand, the passenger suffered an injury to her lip. Neither victim could give any information on who fired the shot or why they were shooting. They drove themselves to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the murder, stabbing and shooting is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

