Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice
Southwest Dutchess Daily Voice

Summer Skin Safety

by Asma Khan, MD
Asma Khan, MD
Asma Khan, MD Photo Credit: HRHCare Urgent Care

Summer is here! As we start to spend more time out in the sun, it’s important to remember to keep these skin safety tips in mind.

Care for Your Skin

Overexposure to the sun can result in health complications, including skin cancer. Remember these sun safety tips as you and your family spend time outside this summer:

  • Take extra precaution between 10am and 4pm, when the sun is at its strongest
  • Apply sunscreen liberally and evenly over all exposed areas of your body
    • Look for sunscreens that provide an SPF of at least 15
    • For children, look for an SPF of 30 or higher
  • Wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses with UV protection
  • Keep children under six months out of the sun completely
  • Remember that UV rays bounce off concrete, sand, and water
  • Do not use sun tanning beds
  • Always try to stay in the shade

What About Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is necessary for a healthy diet. It helps maintain strong bones and teeth, and helps to prevent certain cancers, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

A common misconception is that the best source of Vitamin D is unprotected exposure to UV rays. There are much safer, more effective ways of getting your daily requirement without putting yourself at risk for skin cancer. Introduce foods rich in Vitamin D to your diet, including most fish and eggs, and foods fortified with Vitamin D like milk, cereal, bread, and yogurt.

Summer Skin Safety: What You Need to Know

Keeping your skin safe is important at all ages, and in all kinds of weather. UV rays can be just as strong on cloudy or hazy days as sunny ones. Always take extra precautions with your children, as they receive three times the sun exposure as adults on average.

In some parts of the world, melanoma (skin cancer) is increasing at a faster rate than any other kind of cancer. In the United States, more than 1.2 million new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year. One blistering sunburn can double a child’s lifetime risk of developing skin cancer.

It’s time to enjoy the great outdoors — but remember to put safety first this summer!

