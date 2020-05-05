HRHCare Provides Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing In Haverstraw

In response to the Governor’s office and in partnership with Haverstraw Mayor Michael Kohut, Hudson River Health Care (HRHCare) has begun walk-up testing for COVID-19 in Haverstraw as of April 29.

The walk-up testing site is in the parking lot at West Broad Street and Partition Street, near the HRHCare Haverstraw Health Center.

Testing is by appointment, Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm. Anyone with shortness of breath, a persistent cough, temperature above 100.5 degrees, or who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should call to inquire about a test: 888-364-3065.

HRHCare is the clinical provider for this effort, supplying all staff for the initiative, and is replicating our successful testing model in partnership with the New York State Department of Health. We are pleased to have the support of the Governor’s office to cover the cost of the tests.

This expands our current testing efforts that are available within most of HRHCare’s health centers across our network, including 12 outdoor sites.

HRHCare is pleased to provide testing as a pathway to long term care for new patients in Haverstraw. Our health centers remain open for information and referral on COVID-19. HRHCare is also offering telemedicine, with extended hours available. Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-HRH-CARE, texting “telemed” to 21000, or by visiting www.hrhcare.org. Telemedicine visits can be through video chat or a regular phone call. New patients are welcome. Current patients can schedule telemedicine visits with their regular doctor.

“We are pleased to bring walk up testing to Haverstraw,” said Anne Kauffman Nolon, MPH, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson River Health Care. “Pop-up testing is a critical part of our community response against COVID-19 and is important for the added protection of patients and staff. We will continue expanding our response to the COVID-19 pandemic until we prevail, for the sake of our patients and our communities.”

About HRHCare

Founded over 40 years ago as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Hudson River Health Care (HRHCare) is one of the nation’s largest community health providers. The HRHCare network of 43 health centers throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island provides affordable, accessible care to over 225,000 patients annually. The network’s exceptional primary care practitioners, specialists, and support staff have made HRHCare a destination for convenient, high-quality care for all. In 2018, Brightpoint Health, an FQHC network with sites in all five boroughs of New York City, joined HRHCare.