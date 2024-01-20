20-Year-Old Had Fentanyl, Ammo, High-Capacity Magazines At Poughkeepsie Home, DA Says

Dutchess County resident Joseph Anderson, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 18 after the county’s Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his Harrison Street residence.

Inside, officers allegedly found fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that has contributed to a rising number of overdose deaths across the country in recent years.

They also recovered numerous amounts of ammunition, a high-capacity drum style magazine for a Glock handgun, and other handgun magazines, according to prosecutors.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies.

He was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court hours later.

Anyone with information in the case – or any other drug sales in Dutchess County – are asked to contact the Drug Task Force's confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by email.

