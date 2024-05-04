1 Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Mahopac Crash

It happened just after 4 p.m. Friday, May 3 in Mahopac.

All five people involved were able to self-extricate from their vehicles, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Several other agencies provided assistance, including Carmel VAC, Mahopac EMS, CPD, Putnam County Medics, and the Mahopac Falls Fire Police.

The hospitalized person was ttransported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for further evaluation and treatment, while the remaining patients all refused medical attention, the Mahopac Falls VFD said.

