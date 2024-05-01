According to authorities, an incident occurred on Tuesday, April 30, around 3:40 p.m. when New York State Police attempted to pull over a 2019 Nissan Altima on Route 100 in Somers.

The car was allegedly not staying in its lane.

After this, the vehicle did not stop and soon led police on a short chase before leaving the roadway for unknown reasons and striking a tree, state police said.

The driver, identified as 66-year-old Putnam County resident Mark Frey of Brewster, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The incident caused a stretch of Route 100 between Moseman Avenue and Old Route 100 to temporarily close on Tuesday afternoon as emergency crews responded to the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

