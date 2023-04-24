Manhunt: Police Looking For 'Suspicious Person' Near Hutchinson River Parkway In Scarsdale

Commuters should currently stay away from the area of Mamaroneck Road and Colonial Road in the village of Scarsdale near Exit 12 of the Hutchinson River Parkway as police search for a "suspicious person," village officials said in an alert issued on Monday, April 24 around 2:45 p.m.

Scarsdale Police said that they are searching for an individual, but did not release further details about who the person is or why they are searching for them.

Anyone who observes a suspicious person in the surrounding area should call 911 to report the observation, officials said, adding that the person may be running through yards.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

People are advised to stay away from the area. The incident has caused traffic delays on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the area, according to multiple reports.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

