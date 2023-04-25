Manhunt: Alert Resident Helps Cops Catch Suspicious Person After Hours-Long Scarsdale Search

Police advised the public to stay away from an area in the village of Scarsdale off Exit 12 of the Hutchinson River Parkway in the vicinity of Mamaroneck and Colonial roads as they searched for the person starting at around 2:45 p.m. Monday, April 24.

At least one helicopter was involved in the operation.

Late Monday night, the village announced that the person had been apprehended.

"Thanks to an alert Scarsdale resident and the capable work of the Scarsdale Police Department, we are pleased to announce that the subject sought in connection with the police activity earlier today has been apprehended on Continental Road," the village said in a statement. "There are no remaining individuals at large."

The person was described as wearing dark pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

Further information has not yet been released.

