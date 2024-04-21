Birrittella died on Saturday, April 20, according to Hector Lopez, the president of the New York Hispanic American Law Enforcement Organization. A cause of death had not yet been released.

Online records show Birrittella was 40 years old and lived in Yonkers.

"Officer Birrittella had a smile that lit up the place," Lopez said in announcing her death. "She loved her job. I will miss her, we will all miss her."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Scarsdale and receive free news updates.