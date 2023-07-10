Woman Struck, Killed After Walking Onto Malta Freeway

The Saratoga County incident happened at around 7:40 a.m. Monday, July 10, on I-87 in the town of Malta, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said the woman parked her car on the shoulder before getting out and walking into the southbound lanes, where she was hit by multiple cars.

Several drivers stopped and offered medical aid, but she was pronounced dead a short time later at Saratoga Hospital, troopers said.

There were no other reports of injuries stemming from the incident.

State Police said the woman’s name would not be made public.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-87 for several hours while crews investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

