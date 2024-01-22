'Senseless': Drunk Driver Imprisoned For Wilton Crash That Killed Mother Of 3

Richard Irelan, age 45, of Johnstown in Fulton County, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of two to six years in prison in Saratoga County Court on Friday, Jan. 19, in the death of Amanda Sullivan.

The fatal wreck happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in the Town of Wilton.

New York State Police said Irelan was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle “erratically” when he collided with a pickup truck on the off-ramp at exit 15.

Sullivan, who was riding with Irelan, was ejected from the bike and later died at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs. She was 43 years old.

Irelan was not injured in the crash. Testing showed that his blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .09 percent, indicating intoxication, troopers said. He also had marijuana in his system.

Irelan later pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony.

Among those in attendance at Friday’s sentencing was Sullivan’s sister, who delivered an emotional victim impact statement.

“On July 30th, our lives changed forever. Three children were left without a mom. A family lost their daughter, sister, aunt, and niece,” she said. “Richard was in control of another person’s life. He was being careless. This was more than an accident.”

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said the incident served as a reminder of the dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the victim, who lost her life in this senseless and preventable tragedy,” Heggen said.

Sullivan was remembered as a "kind and compassionate" woman who spent the past 16 years working at the nonprofit Liberty ARC, which advocates for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

She leaves behind two sons and a daughter, the organization revealed on Facebook.

"She will be remembered for her caring and helping nature which she shared with everyone she met, professionally and personally,” the organization said.

"Amanda was a wonderful employee and friend, who had an infectious smile and laugh that made the day of her coworkers and people she supported."

