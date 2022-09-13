Northumberland Man Accused Of Raping Child Under Age 17, Police Say

A Capital District man is facing charges for allegedly raping a child under the age of 17.

Saratoga County resident Siatar Creech, age 36, of Northumberland, was arrested on a warrant Monday, Sept. 12, following an investigation by New York State Police.

Creech is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with the underage victim on multiple occasions in the town of Moreau, beginning in early 2022, police said.

He was arraigned as the Ballston Spa Village Court on charges of third-degree child rape and criminal sexual act, both felonies.

Following arraignment, a judge released Creech on his own recognizance ahead of his next court appearance.

State Police released a photo of Creech and asked anyone who believes they were victimized by him to contact troopers at 518-583-7000.

Tips can also be emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

