Northumberland Man Accused Of Raping Child Under Age 17, Police Say

Breaking News: Second Suspect Nabbed In Brazen Daytime Armed Robbery In Capital District
Police & Fire

Michael Mashburn
Siatar Creech was arrested Monday, Sept. 12, on charges of child rape.
Siatar Creech was arrested Monday, Sept. 12, on charges of child rape. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Capital District man is facing charges for allegedly raping a child under the age of 17.

Saratoga County resident Siatar Creech, age 36, of Northumberland, was arrested on a warrant Monday, Sept. 12, following an investigation by New York State Police.

Creech is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with the underage victim on multiple occasions in the town of Moreau, beginning in early 2022, police said.

He was arraigned as the Ballston Spa Village Court on charges of third-degree child rape and criminal sexual act, both felonies.

Following arraignment, a judge released Creech on his own recognizance ahead of his next court appearance.

State Police released a photo of Creech and asked anyone who believes they were victimized by him to contact troopers at 518-583-7000. 

Tips can also be emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov

