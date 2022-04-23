Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: COVID-19: 'Rising Tide' Of NY Cases Sparking Concern, Hochul Says
Police & Fire

Gansevoort Woman Nabbed For Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 40-year-old woman was arrested in the region after police said she drove drunk with a child in the vehicle.
A 40-year-old woman was arrested in the region after police said she drove drunk with a child in the vehicle. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 40-year-old woman was arrested in the region after police said she drove drunk with a child in the vehicle.

State troopers pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation in the Saratoga County village of Schuylerville shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, according to New York State Police.

When a trooper spoke to the driver, identified as Elisha Novak, of Gansevoort, they smelled alcohol on her breath and observed signs of impairment, police said.

She was given roadside sobriety tests and arrested. Police said when Novak provided a breath sample, she tested as having a BAC of .17 percent.

The child was turned over to the care of a family member, authorities said.

Novak was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra's Law) and driving while intoxicated - previous conviction, state police reported.

Novak is set to appear in court on Tuesday, May 17, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.