44-Year-Old Canoer Drowns In Saratoga Lake

Crews have recovered the body of a 44-year-old man who drowned in a Capital District lake.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials were called shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, with reports of a person struggling in the waters of Saratoga Lake, approximately a quarter mile north of Brown’s Beach in Stillwater.

Callers to 911 said the man, who had been in a canoe, was yelling for help.

The department’s marine patrol and dive teams spent hours searching the area, assisted by New York State Police and the Corinth Fire Department.

A dive team finally recovered the man’s body at around noon, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said.

He was identified as Christopher Lavigne, of Mechanicville.

Investigators said Lavigne was alone in the canoe and they believe strong winds on the lake flipped the boat over, dumping him into the water.

A group of boaters who were nearby tried to get out and help the man, but he went under water before they could reach him, according to reports.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Saratoga County Coroner.

