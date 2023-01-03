Tree Service Worker Killed In Wilton Fall At Age 57 Was 'One Of A Kind Trailblazer'

Tributes are pouring in for a tree service worker from the region who was killed in an on-the-job accident.

Saratoga County resident Eric LaRue, of the town of Providence, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the age of 57, according to his obituary.

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said LaRue was working approximately 30 feet up in the tree when he fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred just south of the Ulysses S. Grant Cottage National Historic Landmark.

Born on May 4, 1965, to parents Donald and Beatrice LaRue, he later attended school in Ballston Spa and Galway, his obituary said.

LaRue spent his entire career working for tree removal companies, including his own, LaRue Tree Service. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping, his memorial said.

News of his death garnered over a dozen tributes that have been posted on both Facebook and his online obituary.

“He was a one of a kind trailblazer at his tree climbing and would always go out of his way to make sure that what he was doing in the tree was done professionally,” LaRue’s brother, Karl, wrote. “Little brother, I'm going to miss you forever.”

Dennis Walsh, a former co-worker, reminisced about their time on the job together in a post on Facebook.

“You are definitely one of the best climbers I’ve ever had the pleasure to meet and work with,” Walsh said.

“I’m grateful for the things I learned from you. Keep on climbing, at least now you can touch the stars.”

LaRue is survived by his siblings, Alan, Glen, Betsy, Brent, and Karl, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins, his memorial said.

At his request, there will be no services.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.