Tree Service Worker Falls To Death In Wilton

A tree service worker has died after falling from a tree in the Capital Region, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the 57-year-old, who is from the Town of Providence, was working approximately 30 feet up in the tree when he fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the man or the tree service company he worked for, pending proper notification of family.

The incident occurred just south of the Ulysses S. Grant Cottage National Historic Landmark.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.