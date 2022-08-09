Contact Us
Breaking News: Teen Killed In Hit-Run Crash Spent Summers Working As Waiter In Capital District
Obituaries

Member Of Family That Founded Stewart's Shops Drowns In Capital District Lake

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Perrin Dake, age 62, died at Friends Lake in Warren County on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Perrin Dake, age 62, died at Friends Lake in Warren County on Sunday, Aug. 7. Photo Credit: Rene LeRoux on Facebook/Google Maps street view

The family that founded Stewart’s Shops convenience stores and gas stations is mourning the loss of a man who drowned in a Capital District lake.

Perrin Dake, of Boulder, Colorado, died Sunday, Aug. 7, at Friends Lake in Warren County, located in the Town of Chester, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Rescue crews were called just after 2 p.m. with reports of a male swimmer in distress who had since gone below the surface near Atateka Drive.

Divers searched the area where Dake had last been seen until around 8:30 p.m. when visibility became an issue, police said.

The search resumed the following morning and crews finally recovered Dake’s body at around 9:15 a.m.

An autopsy to determine an official cause of death was expected to be conducted at Glens Falls Hospital, police said.

Dake was a member of the Stewart’s Shops board of directors for more than 30 years. He lived in Colorado, but spent summers on Friends Lake, according to reports.

“We are very saddened by my nephew Perrin’s passing,” said William Dake, Chairman of the Board of Stewart’s Shops.

“The two most important things in Perrin’s life were his family and his passion for boating. He loved Stewart’s Shops and we thank him for his unwavering commitment to the board for over three decades.”

