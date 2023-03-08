Registered Sex Offender From Malta Rapes Child Under Age 13, Police Say

A registered sex offender from the region is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Saratoga County resident James Forgett, age 52, of Malta, was arrested Friday, March 3, following an investigation by State Police.

Troopers were initially contacted in August 2022 with a report that an adult had physical and sexual contact with a child. Investigators determined that Forgett had sexual intercourse with a child beginning in 2017, when the victim was under the age of 13, police said.

According to troopers, he was previously arrested for disseminating indecent material to a minor in 2019.

Forgett was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court on a charge of felony predatory sexual assault against a child. A judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail without bail.

State Police asked those with information in the case to contact the agency at 518-583-7000 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

