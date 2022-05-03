Popular Saratoga Springs Bar Ordered To Close, Report Says

A popular bar in the Capital District has been ordered to shut down over licensing issues, CBS 6 reports.

Gaffney’s in Saratoga Springs received a notice of violation Monday, May 2, ordering it to cease operations immediately until the owners obtain the proper food and beverage license, the outlet reports.

It’s unclear when the bar will reopen.

CBS 6 reports that Gaffney’s has faced previous trouble with the State Liquor Authority following a string of incidents at the bar, including a reported stabbing.

