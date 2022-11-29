Elderly Man Sexually Abused Child Under 13 In Halfmoon, Police Say

An elderly man from the region is accused of sexually abusing a young child, authorities said.

Saratoga County resident Michael Pajak, age 77, of Halfmoon, was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, following an investigation by State Police and the Albany County Department for Children, Youth, and Families.

Police were initially contacted on Wednesday, Nov. 2, regarding an alleged incident in Halfmoon.

Investigators determined that Pajak had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13, according to police.

Pajak was arrested at his Halfmoon home on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arraignment at the Clifton Park Town Court, he was ordered held at the Saratoga County jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.

