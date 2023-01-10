Duo Traded Vapes For Sexually Explicit Photos Of Underage Girls In Saratoga County, Police Say

Two people are facing charges after allegedly convincing underage girls in the region to send them sexually explicit images in exchange for nicotine products.

Michael May, age 24, and Tomassina May, age 67, both of Saratoga Springs, were arrested Monday, Jan. 9, following a months-long investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began looking into the pair, whose relationship was not immediately clear, after receiving numerous complaints that Michael May had used social media to contact underage girls in Wilton, Northumberland, Moreau, and Saratoga Springs.

During their conversations, he would offer to give the girls vape and nicotine products if they would send him sexually explicit photos and videos, according to police. Several girls followed through with his request.

Tomassina May also participated in the transactions, according to investigators.

At the time of their arrests, both suspects were living at the Design Motel in Saratoga Springs.

Michael May is facing multiple charges, including possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, unlawfully dealing with a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following his arraignment at the Town of Moreau Court, he was ordered held at the Saratoga County jail in lieu of bail.

Tomassina May was arraigned on three counts of unlawfully dealing with a child and released on an appearance ticket.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is working to determine whether there are additional victims in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 518-885-6761.

